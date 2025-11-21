Mahindra's bold 5-year plan wins analyst praise—but execution is the real test

Mahindra’s plan hinges on its core businesses of automobiles and farm equipment, which draw strength from market leadership in their respective segments. The company makes more money selling SUVs in India than any other company, even if its volumes are lower than some peers, due to the premium price tags on its models like XUV700 and XEV 9E. Its two tractor brands - Mahindra and Swaraj - account for more than half the tractors sold in the country, and make it the largest tractor maker globally.