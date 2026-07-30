Mahindra's electric three-wheeler arm turns unicorn ahead of 2027 IPO

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's electric three-wheeler business has raised $33 million ( ₹322 crore) in a fresh equity round, taking its valuation to $1.13 billion ( ₹10,822 crore) and making it India's latest mobility unicorn ahead of a planned public listing in the second half of calendar year 2027.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML) raised the capital in a round led by Lightrock, with participation from the company’s existing investors International Finance Corporation (IFC) and India-Japan Fund (IJF), Mahindra said in a statement issued late Thursday.
The fundraising comes as Mahindra's electric three-wheeler business has rapidly expanded its market presence. The company said sales have risen six-fold over the past four years and grew 85% year-on-year in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), reflecting strong demand for electric passenger and cargo three-wheelers.
“With Lightrock joining alongside IFC and IJF, MLMML has now achieved unicorn status in the electric vehicle market. This investment brings us closer to our goal of deploying 1 million EVs on India roads by 2031 and solidifies our leadership in the electric commercial vehicle sector,” Anish Shah, group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) at Mahindra and Mahindra, said in the statement.
"With ~40% market share in the L5 segment, it is at the forefront of a market that has rapidly scaled from 12% to 40% electrification in just two years,” Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive of auto and farm sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, added. L5 segment refers to heavy-duty three-wheelers, such as passenger auto-rickshaws.
After the completion of the funding round, Mahindra’s shareholding in the company will reduce from 78.11% to 75.79%, it said in an exchange filing.
According to Tracxn, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility had raised $104 million in three funding rounds prior to the latest fund infusion. Its previous funding valuation was not available.
During the company’s quarterly results presentation earlier in the day, Mahindra’s leadership informed that the listing of the last mile mobility business is on track to list next year's tentative timeline in the second half of the calendar year.
Mahindra and Mahindra established the last-mile mobility subsidiary in May 2023 in a bid to expand its presence in the rapidly growing electric three-wheeler market. Electric three-wheeler penetration was 64% at the end of June, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.
In addition to the electric three-wheeler business, which spans both passenger and cargo vehicles, the company also has offerings in the diesel and electric four-wheeler cargo segments as a diversified last-mile mobility business.
“The leadership team has done an exceptional job of building the company from the ground up into a market-leader in electric three-wheelers, underpinned by a focused strategy and outstanding execution ability,” said Samir Abhyankar, Partner and Head of India at Lightrock. “Lightrock is excited to support the Group as it continues to build sustainable, high-growth businesses capable of meeting the evolving needs of tomorrow’s India.”
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.