MakeMyTrip partners with Google Cloud to enhance AI-powered travel planning

Online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Myra. The collaboration aims to simplify and personalise travel planning for users by integrating Google Cloud's AI technologies, including Gemini, Vertex AI, and Google Maps, the company said in its official statement.

The partnership seeks to improve the Myra platform by offering personalised itineraries based on individual preferences and requirements. The platform will utilise reviews, maps, and other sources of information to provide more accurate and efficient travel planning solutions compared to existing chatbot-based systems.

A key feature of the upgraded Myra platform is its ability to facilitate destination discovery by analysing travellers' preferences and desired travel experiences, such as adventure, romance, wellness, tranquillity, and pilgrimage. This will be achieved through the integration of Google applications and information sources, including Nearby Search, Maps, Places API, and grounding in Google Search and Google Maps, the statement noted. It added that Myra will offer insights into local weather, cuisine, popular activities, and commute options at the chosen destinations.

Personalised itineraries MakeMyTrip has developed custom AI models and algorithms to assist in planning personalised itineraries. These models, combined with Google's AI family, including Gemini, lightweight models like Gemma, and image and video generation models like Veo and Imagen, aim to help travellers optimise their trips within constraints such as budget and duration, the company claimed.

The partnership also introduces multimodal trip planning capabilities, allowing for communication through text, audio, images, and video during the trip-planning process, MakeMyTrip said. Google's AI models' language capabilities enable Myra to assist travelers with voice support in vernacular languages. The use of Imagen and Video helps create visual representations of trips, while grounding on Google Maps ensures accurate place data.

“Planning and booking travel has become increasingly complex, with travellers expecting more choice, faster service, and experiences tailored to their unique preferences and constraints,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. “Our goal has always been to remove that complexity and make every step of travel simple, personal, and stress-free for all Indians, regardless of destination or budget. Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us access to AI capabilities that will let us innovate faster, personalize at scale, and introduce new features that keep improving over time so we can deliver delightful journeys for our millions of customers.”