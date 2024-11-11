Making fun of men in China comes at a cost

Attitudes of Chinese women and men on gender equality increasingly diverge, according to a 2020 study by professors at the University of British Columbia and the Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Most strikingly, the researchers found that highly educated men born in the 1990s were significantly more inclined than their female counterparts to agree with a statement that men should put career first and women should put family first. The researchers said that was likely to make more educated women delay or forgo marriage.