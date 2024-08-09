Honasa Consumer reports net profit of ₹40.2 crore for Q1, discontinues ayurvedic brand Ayuga

Ayuga failed to gain traction and achieve product-market fit, according to the company

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published9 Aug 2024, 05:15 PM IST
On 7 November, Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth, listed on Indian stock exchanges.
On 7 November, Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth, listed on Indian stock exchanges.

Honasa Consumer, the parent company behind Mamaearth, Aqualogica, and The Derma Co., on Friday reported a net profit of 40.2 crore for the fiscal first quarter ended 30 June (Q1FY25), driven by an aggressive expansion of its retail distribution network and gains in the face wash category.

The Gurugram-based firm’s profit surged nearly 63% from the same period last year, while revenue from operations climbed 19% to 554 crore. This growth was underpinned by a 30% year-on-year increase in its distribution network, which now reaches 200,000 FMCG retail outlets as of June 2024.

Honasa’s salon and haircare line, Bblunt, achieved an annualized revenue rate of 100 crore last quarter, reflecting the company’s diversified brand strategy.

Read this | Mamaearth's current valuation reflects consensus, says CEO Varun Alagh

However, Honasa also retired its Ayurveda-focused skincare brand, Ayuga, in June, citing a lack of traction and stagnant search trends. Launched in February 2022 with wellness ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ayuga was rebranded in December last year in a bid to revitalize the brand by enhancing its focus on ingredients and consumer feedback. Despite these efforts, the brand failed to gain momentum.

This marks the second brand discontinuation for Honasa, following the pre-IPO phase exit of Momspresso, its costliest acquisition, as part of a strategy to stem losses and strengthen its bottom line ahead of its public listing.

More here | Mamaearth’s IPO had lessons for investors

Despite these challenges, Honasa reported a strengthened market share in the face wash category, particularly online, while making inroads offline. The category now boasts a gross merchandise value annual revenue run rate (GMC ARR) of nearly 800 crore.

In a move to tap into the prestige pricing segment, Honasa introduced ‘Skin Renew by Dr. V’ under The Derma Co brand, developed in collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Vanita Rattan.

The company also signalled a significant shift in its distribution strategy, which it noted could impact business performance over the next three quarters.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 05:15 PM IST
HomeCompaniesHonasa Consumer reports net profit of ₹40.2 crore for Q1, discontinues ayurvedic brand Ayuga

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue