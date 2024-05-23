Mamaearth parent, Honasa Consumer, posts highest quarterly profit of ₹30.4 cr
In FY24, the direct-to-consumer brand made a profit of ₹111.7 crore, against a loss of ₹142.8 crore in the year-ago period. Operating revenue rose 28% to ₹1,919.9 crore for the year ended 31 March.
Bengaluru: Honasa Consumer, the parent of consumer brands Mamaearth, Aqualogica, Bblunt among others, showed a profit of ₹30.4 crore in the March-ended quarter, up from a loss of nearly ₹160 crore in the same quarter last year.