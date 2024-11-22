Manappuram Group announces 5000 job vacancies across India: Check eligibility, how to apply and other details here

Manappuram Group has 5000 job openings across various roles requiring different qualifications. Candidates aged 21-35 can apply, including freshers and experienced professionals. Benefits include shared accommodation and allowances. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published22 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Manappuram Group, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has announced 5,000 job openings across its various divisions, including Manappuram Finance, Asirvad Microfinance, and other subsidiaries. 

Job positions

The positions span a range of roles, from Junior Assistant and Field Assistant to Operations Assistant and Housekeeping staff, offering job seekers nationwide to join the organization.

Eligibility

Interested candidates applying for Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, and Operations Assistant must have the requisite qualifications corresponding to the offered roles. The company seeks applicants preferably with a degree or at least a 10th-grade certificate for Housekeeping positions. Meanwhile, the applicants must be less than 35 and above 21 years of age.

For various positions in Audit, Credit Operations, Compliance, Secretarial, Business and other departments, candidates must have professional qualifications such as CA, CMA, CS, LLB, MBA, and B.Tech. In addition to these roles, the company seeks applicants with postgraduation degrees with specialisation in any field.

Both freshers and experienced professionals can apply for the various positions offered in the recruitment drive. Additionally, the company would offer shared hostel accommodation, gratuity and other allowances to selected candidates.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned job vacancies through the official website of Manappuram Finance, at https://www.manappuram.com/careers.

“MAFIL gives ample opportunities to exhibit your potential skills and knowledge that will enhance your career growth. We do not put you in training before you are posted, but we post you on the job and train you on the job and make you an effective performer, thereby ensuring your growth at a faster pace,” the official website states.

VC Padmanabhan established the company Manappuram in 1949 with a single branch in Valapad village. During its early days, it dealt with money lending and pawn broking on a modest scale. A breakthrough in its business operations came in 1986 when Nandakumar took over the charge.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
