Manipal Hospitals targets December IPO filing, ₹1 trillion-plus valuation
Listed peers of the Manipal Group include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, with a market capitalization of ₹1.098 trillion, Max Healthcare with ₹1.104 trillion, and Fortis Healthcare with ₹77,020 crore.
Mumbai: Temasek-backed hospitals chain Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd is looking to file its draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator in December. The initial public offer (IPO) will see a mix of primary and secondary fundraising of more than $1 billion, making it one of the largest healthcare IPOs in the region.