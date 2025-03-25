Companies
Manipal shortlists banks for $1 billion IPO, to file by June
Summary
- The healthcare chain has shortlisted Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JP Morgan, Axis Capital, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs to manage the IPO, the people said, adding formal mandates have not been issued yet.
- The company, among India's top three hospital chains, is expecting a valuation of $8-10 billion.
Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals plans to file draft papers for a $1 billion initial public offering by June, three people aware of the development said.
