Manipal’s Ranjan Pai to invest in Atul Gupta’s $250 mln fund
Summary
- Trident’s first-ever fund has received commitments from several other investors
- The fund will invest in consumer, financial services, software & tech, and healthcare
Bengaluru: Manipal group chairman Ranjan Pai is likely to invest in the $200-$250 million fund of Trident Growth Partners, an investment firm founded by former Premji Invest partner Atul Gupta, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
