Manish Tiwary wants to make Nestlé India faster, flexible and focused with the use of technology
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 10 Dec 2025, 03:40 pm IST
Manish Tiwary, Nestlé India's new chairman, aims to transform the company by leveraging technology for efficiency and innovation, enhancing brand investment, and expanding reach in urban and rural markets. He wants shorter production runs and quicker launches while focusing on premium products.
NEW DELHI: “Faster, more flexible and more focused." That’s what Nestlé India chairman and managing director (MD) Manish Tiwary wants the packaged foods company to become.
