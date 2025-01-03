A Capitalist Hug for Maoists by Lloyd Metals and Energy
Summary
- The company made an Esop pool of 11 million shares seven years ago, most of which have been granted so far. There are some 170,000 shares still left in the pool, which are worth almost ₹23 crore as per the current share price.
Mumbai: Maoist-troubled Gadchiroli in Maharashtra is not the easiest of places to do business. Chandrapur-headquartered Lloyd Metals and Energy, one of the few companies to venture into the region with an iron ore mine in 2021, has done so with a great degree of success.