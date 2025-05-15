Marico calls it—India’s FMCG sector to rebound this financial year
SummarySaugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Marico, expects overall volume growth for the FMCG sector to be slightly higher this fiscal year, although a dramatic recovery might not be immediate.
New Delhi: Marico Ltd, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil, is optimistic India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector will rebound this financial year as food prices finally show signs of easing and rural demand remains robust.
