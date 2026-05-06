Marico eyes ₹20k cr revenue by FY30, bets on new growth levers

Mumbai: Marico Ltd, synonymous with brands such as Parachute and Saffola, aims to earn ₹15,000 crore revenue in FY27 and ₹20,000 crore by FY30, as the consumer goods major sharpens its focus on premium products, packaged foods and a digital-first push. To meet its targets, the company looks to tap the growing wellness and premium personal care segments, moving from its commodity-centric profile.
Mumbai: Marico Ltd, synonymous with brands such as Parachute and Saffola, aims to earn ₹15,000 crore revenue in FY27 and ₹20,000 crore by FY30, as the consumer goods major sharpens its focus on premium products, packaged foods and a digital-first push. To meet its targets, the company looks to tap the growing wellness and premium personal care segments, moving from its commodity-centric profile.
“We have multiple vectors of growth, and we have factored that not all 100% will fire every year,” managing director and chief executive officer Saugata Gupta told Mint in an interview.
“We have multiple vectors of growth, and we have factored that not all 100% will fire every year,” managing director and chief executive officer Saugata Gupta told Mint in an interview.
Marico on Tuesday reported a 9.3% rise in FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹1,813 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 26% at ₹13,611 crore for the year. Revenues would need to grow around 10% to achieve the company's FY27 aim.
Hereon, “adding another ₹5,000 crore over the next three years is a much more achievable task,” Gupta said, adding that the company looks to reshape its portfolio to focus on new growth areas.
Volume surge
Marico's India volumes grew 8% to a seven-year-high in FY26 and 9% in January-March. A similar robust volume growth in the March quarter was also reported by its rivals—HUL at 6% and AWL Agri Business (earlier Adani Wilmar) at 14%.
Gupta attributed this higher consumption to a mix of macro and micro factors. “When food inflation is low, consumers tend to allocate more of their wallet towards FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), often upgrading to aspirational brands,” he said.
Gupta also noted that goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts for the sector was a key catalyst. It “accelerated the shift from unbranded to branded due to improved affordability. And lastly, the sector benefitted from a softer growth in FY25,” he said, pointing to the low base. The Parachute coconut oil manufacturer also benefited from the quarter's 35% decline in prices of key input copra from its peak level.
The chief executive said premiumization—which draws higher margins —is important for the company. Marico has been premiumizing parts of its portfolio—like value-added hair oils, premium skin and personal care such as Kaya and Plix.
In line with the industry trend, Marico has also undertaken price hikes amid the rise in input costs due to the West Asia war-led disruptions. “Across certain segments, we have implemented calibrated price increases of around 7%,” Gupta said.
Challenges are expected to persist in the market due to high crude oil prices. “We have thoughtfully built in higher crude price assumptions for the rest of the year,” he said, expressing confidence that larger players such as his company have a higher ability to cope with such adversities than the smaller players. “While it (crude prices) will soften if there is a resolution to the West Asia conflict, it will not be at the same level as last year, and we believe larger players like us are structurally better equipped to navigate such volatility” he said.
Food focus
The foods portfolio—including brands such as Saffola, True Elements, Cosmix, etc.—is expected to be a key growth lever for the company. The company's foods business in India has grown fourfold from FY20 to FY24. Marico now aims to expand the category 15 times by FY30 and is exploring adjacent categories to support this growth.
He noted that the wellness trend is catching up in the packaged food business. “Over the next couple of quarters, we will significantly expand into nutraceuticals such as vegan or magnesium or other similar offerings,” Gupta said.
He pointed to the rising focus on fitness and weight management. “With the rising prevalence of GLP-1 glucagon-like peptide-1 for controlling typte-2 diabetes and obesity drugs, consumers are becoming more mindful, reducing unhealthy or indulgent snacking, and opting for smaller meals,” said the CEO. “Encouragingly, around 80% of our entire food portfolio is already aligned with this shift and is GLP-1 friendly.”
International business is another growth driver for Marico. In FY26, it reported a 20% growth in constant currency terms, the highest in 14 years. The company is looking to slowly lower its dependence on Bangladesh for international operations and expand to other markets. In FY26, Bangladesh fetched 45% of Marico's international revenue.
“Vietnam is another interesting market, much like the Middle East, where we are seeing opportunities to replicate our digital playbook," Gupta said. "Nearly 50% of consumption is already driven by e-commerce and social commerce in the Vietnam market.”
Gupta said growth in these markets can be achieved through organic or inorganic modes. In April 2026, Marico finalized the acquisition of a 75% equity stake in Vietnam-based Skinetiq for about ₹262 crore. The company sells products under the Candid brand, and was cofounded in 2020 by leading beauty blogger Hannah Nguyen, who has over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and Facebook.
Analysts are optimistic about Marico’s growth trajectory and the bets it has made. Of the 38 analysts tracking the stock, 31 have a “buy” or “strongly buy” rating. “Given its sustained growth trajectory, diversifying revenue streams, and strong focus on TAM (total addressable market) expansion, we believe the stock’s premium valuation is likely to be sustained,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services after the Q4 results.
Marico's earnings were in line with consensus estimates. Its shares closed nearly 1% higher on Wednesday, slightly below the day's broad market trend.