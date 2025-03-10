Innovation has to have an impact: Harsh Mariwala

Mariwala gave the example of a startup that used solar power to freeze dry fruits and vegetables. Initially, the founders had toyed with the idea of building a brand till Mariwala directed them towards the Horeca (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café/Catering ) industry. Building a brand at the start of entrepreneurship is much harder; it is better to establish a B2B revenue base before embarking on brand building. To build an FMCG brand, it is better to have ₹1,000 crore in revenue, though it can be smaller if one chooses to aim the brand at only urban areas.