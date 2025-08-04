Marico eyes rapid revenue growth, fuelled by foods and digital-first brands

New Delhi: Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods company Marico Ltd is betting on categories such as foods, digital-first brands as well as its core oils business to crunch the time it took to add ₹5,000 crore to its revenue to just 2 years.

"Looking at the medium term—while the journey from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore took longer, and we were not happy about it, there's a very fair chance that we could touch ₹15,000 crore over the next two years. Therefore, we also believe that the ₹10,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore leap can be achieved within the next five years if we continue to maintain this momentum,” said Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive, during the company's post-earnings call on Monday.

The company's revenue touched ₹5,700 crore in FY15. In FY25, the company consolidated revenue from operations rose more than 12% to ₹10,831 crore. This was, however, much lower than competitors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd.

On Monday, Marico reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,259 crore, a 23% year-on-year increase. This was driven by a 9% volume growth in its India business and a 19% constant-currency growth in its international business. During the quarter, Ebitda rose by 5%, though the Ebidta margin contracted by 360 basis points to 20.1%. Net profit increased 9% year-on-year at ₹504 crore.

Consolidated and India revenue growth, as well as underlying volume growth in the India business, reached multi-quarter highs, despite a significant contraction in gross margin by approximately 530 basis points year-on-year. This was largely due to sharp inflation in key commodities.

For instance, price of copra—a key raw material for the company's Parachute oils portfolio—saw its price increase by 107% year-to-date. Despite absorbing multiple rounds of price hikes and grammage reductions (amounting to cumulative increase of over 60%), the brand posted 31% growth in revenues during the June quarter.

Supply-demand gap Unprecedented levels of inflation can be attributed to supply-demand gap created by a combination of crop yields due to an uneven weather pattern in the first half of 2024 and speculative activities and some unseasonal rains in April and May—which led to a sharp spike in April (prices), Gupta said.

"We believe the current market conditions are unsustainable, and the copra market should settle down over the course of this fiscal given the forecast of monsoons and the decent progress so far. In fact, prices have just come down around 12% from the highs in the last two weeks. As consumer pricing gradually normalizes, we expect Parachute to chart meaningful recovery and volume growth,” he said.

Commenting on overall demand, the company said the FMCG sector has witnessed stable-to-improving demand trends over the past couple of years.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate a gradual uptick in overall demand patterns in the quarters ahead, aided by a combination of easing inflation levels, favourable monsoon season and continued policy support. We expect a steady growth trajectory in our core categories, despite input cost headwinds in the near term. This will be further aided by ongoing initiatives to support select General Trade (GT) channel partners and transformative expansion in our direct reach footprint under Project SETU. We will continue our focus on driving differential growth in our urban-centric and premium portfolios through the organized retail and e-commerce channels,” the company said Monday.

Diversifying portfolio Marico, which sells edible oils, hair oils, and personal care products, has been actively diversifying its portfolio.

The company's food portfolio includes brands like Saffola Oats and True Elements muesli. Its premium personal care segment features brands such as Beardo, Just Herbs, and a portfolio from Plix--a plant-based nutrition brand it acquired in 2023.

In FY25, the composite revenue share of foods and premium personal care in the India business reached 22%, with a combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹2,000 crore. These new businesses are delivering higher gross margins compared to Marico’s core categories, which include Parachute oil and Saffola edible oils. "We will continue to aggressively diversify the portfolio through these portfolios in line with our medium-term strategic priorities and expect these portfolios to expand to 25% of domestic revenue by FY27," per the company’s FY25 annual report.