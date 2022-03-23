Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s leadership take remote work to the extreme

The company’s stock price is down more than 32% since it announced its 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 2. That plunge has cost the company more than $300 billion in market value. The drop was a result of a number of challenges facing Meta, including growing competition by Chinese rival TikTok, a declining user base and continuing impact to the company’s advertising business from privacy changes to Apple Inc.’s iOS that Meta said it expects will cost the company some $10 billion this year.