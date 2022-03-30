Mark Zuckerberg is away from the office

Zillow is a much smaller company than Meta, with a domestic workforce rather than a global one, but its early remote-work lessons could be helpful for Meta investors. In an interview, Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding said Zillow’s decision to move to a more flexible workforce model had to do with attracting and retaining the best talent. Even prior to the pandemic, he said, asking candidates to uproot their family and move to Seattle, where Zillow is headquartered, “was getting to be a really tough proposition," adding he “can’t imagine" trying to persuade people to change jobs and move in today’s labor market.