Maruti goes slow on EV capacity expansion as cost-effective CNG booms amid war-triggered inflation

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will prioritize compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles after their bookings hit a record high with prices of natural gas having risen at a slower pace than those of petrol and diesel. Simultaneously, the country’s largest carmaker has pushed back plans to scale up its electric vehicle (EV) production for the domestic market beyond 2,000 units a month to the second half of the fiscal year, citing prior commitments.
In February, the company had said it will make 2,000 EVs for the domestic market till July, after which the capacity will be increased for its eVitara, its only electric vehicle.
Maruti's decision comes at a time when rivals Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra are witnessing a boom in EV sales. EV car sales touched an all-time monthly high of 26,000 units in May, with 6.5% penetration in overall sales, as per Vahan data.