Maruti Suzuki plans an affordable hybrid rollout
The carmaker’s Japanese parent, Suzuki, is working on technology that would make hybrid vehicles affordable in India
Maruti is also “seriously” considering bringing Suzuki’s plug-in hybrids to India, although not immediately
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Co., is working on developing cost-effective technologies that would make the otherwise exorbitantly expensive hybrid cars affordable for buyers in India.
