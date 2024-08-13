Maruti Suzuki India has started exporting its new SUV Fronx to Japan, marking its first SUV launch in that market. The first batch of over 1,600 units departed from Pipapav Port, Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki India has began exports of its newest sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx from India to Japan, the auto major said in a statement on August 13.

The first consignment of more than 1,600 SUVs departed from Pipapav Port (Gujarat), to Japan, making it Maruti Suzuki first SUV to be launched in Japan, the statement added. It is the second car after the Baleno in 2016 to be exported to Japan from India.

Notably, the Fronx is being exclusively manufactured at Maruti's Gujarat facility and will be introduced to the Japanese market later this year by the Suzuki Motor Corporation, PTI reported.

Suzuki owns 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India.

‘A Testatment to Quality Standards’ Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India said that this export proves the company's quality standards.

"Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki's capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety, and quality standards," as per Takeuchi's statement.

He also praised the Fronx for embodying “the best of engineering and design finesse" and called it “a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence", adding: “I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers."

Sales Numbers After its global unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023, Fronx was launched in India on April 24, 2023. It became the first model to clock the fastest 1 lakh sales within 10 months from launch in India, the report added.

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Fronx to areas such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Since its launch, the Fronx has sold a total of more than two lakh units, domestically and internationally, across markets.

In the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki led passenger vehicle sales with shipments exceeding 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries. At present it has a 42 per cent share in export of passenger vehicles from India, as per the report.

As of the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, Maruti Suzuki has already exported 70,560 units, the highest ever in any Q1 of the company.

