Maruti Suzuki completed a housing township of affordable modern eco-friendly houses for its employees in Dharuhera today and handed over the first batch of houses to its employees. The remaining apartments out of a total of 360 are expected to be ready for possession in a staggered manner.

The employees see the growth of the company as the instrument of their own growth and make all efforts to make it happen. Similarly, the company shares the benefits of economic growth with its employees and their families and takes care of their all-round wellbeing.

Maruti Suzuki launched its first housing project in 1989 at Chakkarpur,Gurugram and its second project in 1994 at Bhondsi, Gurugram.

This is the third project in Dharuhera called Maruti Suzuki Enclave and the company is already exploring more housing projects based on employee needs.

The management was committed to give employee welfare projects as much emphasis as reviving production and sales in the Covid-19 period.