Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 4.05 lakh units: Here’s why

Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 4.05 lakh units: Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- The rise in pending orders has also been accelerated by the company's two newly introduced SUVs - Maruti Jimny and Maruti Fronx, which have been recently unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month, Srivastava revealed.
Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have increased to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers, according to a senior company official. The bookings for Jimny have crossed 11,000 units, while that of Fronx is around 4,000 units.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×