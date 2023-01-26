Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 4.05 lakh units: Here’s why

"The response has been great, especially for the Jimny, as also for the Fronx. we are getting bookings for the Jimny at the rate of around 1,000 per day. We have so far got over 11,000 orders for Jimny," told Srivastava. For Fronx, the booking rate is around 300 per day, totalling close to 4,000 strictly, he added.

