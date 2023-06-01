Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, reported total vehicle sales at 178,083 units in May 2023, registering a rise of 10.32% as compared to 161,413 units sold in the same month last year.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,596 units, sales to other OEM of 5,010 units and exports of 26,477 units.

Exports during the month fell 2.6% to 26,477 units from 27,191 units, YoY.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto’s May sales beat estimates, but export decline YoY casts shadow

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company's domestic sales increased 15.3% to 143,708 units as against 124,474 units, YoY.

The sales of Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle, Super Carry declined 18% to 2,888 units from 3,526 units, YoY.

At 12:55 pm, the shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading 0.02% lower at ₹9,355.95 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here