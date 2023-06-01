Breaking News
Maruti Suzuki May total sales rise 10% to 1.78 lakh units; PV sales up 15%1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,596 units, sales to other OEM of 5,010 units and exports of 26,477 units.
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, reported total vehicle sales at 178,083 units in May 2023, registering a rise of 10.32% as compared to 161,413 units sold in the same month last year.
