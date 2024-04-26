Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, will be reporting its fourth quarter financial results (Q4FY24) today. The Street anticipates that the top carmaker will report solid March quarter results, driven by increased sales and significant volume growth, following the trend of the last several quarters.
For the quarter that ended in December 2023, the company recorded a 33% increase in its consolidated net profit, coming in at ₹3,206.8 crore as opposed to ₹2,406.1 crore for the same time the previous year. The revenue for the quarter rose by 14.5% YoY to ₹33,512.8 crore from ₹29,251.1 crore in the previous year.
Today, the board of directors of the company, along with the Q4 FY24 results, will also recommend a dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023–24.
According to the brokerage, volume growth of 13% YoY was driven by visible traction in UVs (71% YoY growth) even as entry-level models declined 28% YoY. The brokerage believes EBITDA margin likely to expand 110bp QoQ to 12.8%, due to stable RM costs, improved mix and operating leverage benefit. Motilal Oswal have raised FY25E EPS by 9% to account for higher volumes and better mix.
According to Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, the key thing to watch out for is demand prognosis, particularly for the entry-level market, where sales may decline.
Maruti is expected to see its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit rise to ₹3,916 crore, up almost 47 percent compared with ₹2,670 crore from the year-ago period. Revenue from operations is expected to jump 21 percent to ₹38,772 crore compared with ₹32,060 crore. We expect that EBITDA will increase by 43% YoY to ₹5,047 crore.
Maruti share price traded early morning today with gains of ₹121.4, or 0.94%, at ₹13,027.5. Maruti is expected to announce it January-March 2024 quarter result today during market hours.
