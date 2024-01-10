Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹35,000 cr for new automobile plant in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD : Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corp. announced investments worth about ₹35,000 crore in Gujarat on the opening day of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will invest about ₹32,000 crore to establish an automobile plant in Gujarat that will eventually produce about 1 million vehicles every year, the company said in a statement.

The plant is expected to begin operations in FY2028-29.

Maruti Suzuki will invest another ₹3,200 crore to set up a fourth production line at its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd for increasing production of electric vehicles.

“The investment of ₹3,200 crore will add a new production line which can produce 2.5 lakh (250,000) units per year. It will increase the current annual production of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the current 7.5 lakh (750,000) to 1 million units," said Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki Motor.

Suzuki Motor also plans to export new models of Jawa bikes that are made in India to Japan and European countries, he said.

Maruti Suzuki said it plans to have a production capacity of about 4 million vehicles by FY2030-31.

“India has been steadily growing as a manufacturing hub under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a result India has now become the world’s largest automobile hub," Toshihiro Suzuki said.

To mitigate the impact of carbon emissions, the Japanese firm announced it is establishing biogas plants in Gujarat, and will produce compressed natural gas, bio-ethanol and green hydrogen.

“Taking advantage of India’s animal wealth, we will start production of biogas from cow dung together with the National Diary Development Board (NDDB). Suzuki, Japan has already started construction of four biogas plants in the state," he said.

Correction: An earlier version had erroneously said Suzuki Motor would invest ₹32,000 crore for a new plant in Gujarat, taking total investment in the state to ₹67,000 crore.

