Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹35,000 cr for new automobile plant in Gujarat
The company will invest another ₹3,200 crore to set up a fourth production line at Suzuki Motor Gujarat for increasing production of electric vehicles
AHMEDABAD : Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corp. announced investments worth about ₹35,000 crore in Gujarat on the opening day of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
