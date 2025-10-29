Maruti Suzuki plans a fresh SUV offensive to regain 50% share
India's largest carmaker will also strengthen its entry-level cars as it looks to fend off Indian and foreign rivals' bid to take market share away. Maruti has lost ground to its rivals, with its share in retail sales going down from 48.73% in FY21 to 40.25% in FY25.
Tokyo: The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, plans to introduce eight sports utility vehicle (SUV) models in the Indian market in the next five to six years as it looks to regain 50% market share, targeting electric, hybrid, gas and biofuel vehicles.