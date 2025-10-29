The announcement comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd announced their product roadmap for the next five years as they expand their portfolio in the Indian market. Earlier this month, Hyundai, the country’s second largest carmaker, announced that it will launch 26 models in the next five years and is targeting more than 80% share of its portfolio as SUVs. Tata Motors plans 30 new models, including refreshes and upgrades, by 2030, while Mahindra has planned 23 new models and refreshes.