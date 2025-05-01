Charge of the Taisor: How rebadged Maruti vehicles gave Toyota, and Maruti, a leg up in a slowing car market
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's automotive market leader, has its six-year-old partnership with Toyota Kirolskar Motor Ltd to thank for beating domestic car market blues in the previous financial year (FY25). Maruti Suzuki would have seen practically flat (0.2%) growth in number of cars sold in the fiscal, but it got a fillip from selling an additional 106,000 units to Toyota in a rebadging partnership, according to data from the company.