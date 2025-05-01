Sales surge

Due to the increased traction from the rebadged vehicles, Toyota sales have also seen a surge. From 109,000 unit sales in the financial year 2019-20, its sales grew to 275,000 units in the financial year 2025. In FY25, the company, which has 7% share of India’s car market, grew by nearly 30% compared to FY24, compared to industry growth of 2%. As per available estimates, Maruti-rebadged cars made up about 40% of Toyota’s overall sales in the country.