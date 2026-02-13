Mashreqbank to infuse $150 million into India operations on growth ambitions
Summary
The bank's India CEO Tushar Vikram stated this capital addition, subject to documentation, is expected to occur before the end of FY26. The bank aims to double its revenue and assets in five years.
MUMBAI: Mashreqbank PSC plans to add $150 million in capital to its Indian operations as it looks to ramp up its presence in the country’s corporate banking landscape.
