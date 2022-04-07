MCA amends rules to protect privacy of shareholders, bond holders

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New amendments to the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 said that certain particulars of the register or index or return in respect of the shareholders or debenture holders or holders of any security of the company need not be made available for inspection or copying
The government has amended rules under the Companies Act to protect the privacy of shareholders and bond holders by excluding their personal information from the details that need to be made available to the public on request.
New amendments to the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 notified on Wednesday said that certain particulars of the register or index or return in respect of the shareholders or debenture holders or holders of any security of the company need not be made available for inspection or copying.
The rules so far provided for a holder of a security or a member of the public on paying a fee to inspect a company’s register of members (shareholders). The latest change in rule protects certain information about the members from being made public. That includes the address of the member or registered address (in case of a body corporate), e-mail ID, unique identification number and Permanent Account Number.
According to Pritika Kumar, founder of law firm Cornellia Chambers, the amendment clarifies that these details shall not be made available for inspection or for taking copies. “This amendment will ensure the privacy of the personal information of a member of a company thereby preventing privacy violations and other data related breaches," said Kumar.
As per the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the registers and indices maintained and copies of returns prepared should be open for inspection during business hours on every working day for any member, debenture holder or other security holder or beneficial owner without payment of fee. Any other person can access these on payment of a fee.
