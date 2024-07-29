McDonald’s sales soften as diners make fewer burger runs

The fast-food giant said it is focusing on value with consumers continuing to tighten their budgets.

McDonald's said that its sales last quarter sputtered as the burger giant grappled with consumers reining in their spending.

The fast-food company said Monday that customers in the U.S. placed fewer orders than they did a year ago, sending same-store sales down nearly 1%. Analysts had expected the metric reflecting sales at stores open at least 13 months to be flat.

Price increases helped to offset weaker U.S. sales, the chain said. Last year McDonald's got a big sales bump from a Grimace-themed shake.

The global company also reported sales declines in its international markets, with conflict in the Middle East and a weaker performance in France. Global same-store sales fell 1%.

Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said he remained confident in the company’s strategy of focusing on value, chicken and loyalty members.

Chicago-based McDonald's kicks off a string of quarterly reports from U.S. restaurant chains this week. Restaurant stocks have slid in recent months as consumers' discretionary spending comes under pressure, and Wall Street analysts expect some chains to fall short of earnings expectations.

Investors have allowed little room for error from restaurants that have recently posted their quarterly results. Domino’s Pizza and Chipotle Mexican Grill both reported growth in profits, but investors sent their shares lower after both companies gave a more muted outlook on the year.

The Domino’s pizza chain said that it would open fewer stores globally than it originally expected, while Chipotle said its sales growth was cooling.

McDonald's in April warned that consumers' budgets were tightening, hurting restaurants across the industry. The chain said it had lost its edge in affordability in some markets, and needed to provide new, low-cost menu options.

The chain’s U.S. restaurants in June started selling a bundle of four items—a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, small soft drink and a four-piece Chicken McNuggets—for $5.

Some restaurants logged swift sales after the bundle’s launch, said Joe Erlinger, the U.S. president of McDonald’s. The promotion was scheduled to last a month, but some franchisees have said they are looking to continue it in their restaurants.

The meal has led to modest gains in store visits, according to third-party research.

Overall McDonald’s reported net income in the June quarter of $2.02 billion, down more than 12% from a year earlier. Earnings per share were $2.80, as analysts polled by FactSet had expected $3.08.

Revenue was flat at $6.49 billion, coming in below analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion.

McDonald's said it was also booking a pretax charge of $97 million for the quarter, mostly related to a coming sale of its South Korean business this year.

Shares in McDonald’s were down around 15% in the past 12 months through Friday’s close. An S&P 500 restaurant subindex declined roughly 11% during the same period.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com