McDonald’s, Starbucks to close Russian locations

Other American restaurant chains are continuing some of their operations in Russia. A Yum! Brands Inc. spokeswoman said Tuesday that the company was suspending all investment and restaurant development in Russia, and that it was temporarily closing its 70 company-owned KFC locations and signing an agreement with its Pizza Hut franchisee to halt business at its 50 locations. The company has around 1,000 KFC restaurants in Russia, nearly all of which are operated by independent owners under license or franchise agreements and will continue to operate, Yum said.