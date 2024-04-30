McDonald’s supersizes China bet as corporate America pulls back
Newley Purnell , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST
SummaryThe fast-food chain aims to nearly double restaurants in the country after spending $1.8 billion to buy back a bigger stake in the company’s business there.
HONG KONG—Some U.S. consumer brands in China are struggling with tepid consumer demand and a trend toward nationalist buying. McDonald’s is leaning in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less