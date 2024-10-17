McKinsey cuts hundreds from China workforce
Yoko Kubota , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Oct 2024, 12:14 PM IST
SummaryThe consulting firm is cutting back on state-linked clients and is working to separate its China operations
McKinsey is overhauling its China business after cutting back on government-linked clients and reducing the unit’s workforce by nearly 500 people, about a third of the total.
