McKinsey cuts hundreds from China workforce

Over the past two years, McKinsey’s workforce in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, has shrunk by hundreds of employees, people familiar with the matter said. McKinsey in June 2023 referred to having nearly 1,500 employees in the region on its Greater China website. Joe Ngai, the head of McKinsey’s China business, said the company’s employee-attrition rate in the country has been at its historic average of around 20%, but it has slowed hiring. McKinsey still has more than 1,000 employees in Greater China, he said.