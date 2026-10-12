McKinsey Strips Partner of Leadership Role Over LinkedIn Posts

(Bloomberg) -- McKinsey & Co. removed a senior partner from his leadership role at the firm’s research arm after he posted online comments questioning the uphill battle female executives face in the workplace.

Chris Bradley, one of a handful of directors at the McKinsey Global Institute, its high-profile business and economic research unit, was removed from that role, the consulting firm said in a statement Sunday. He remains a senior partner at the firm.

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The decision came after an internal review sparked by Bradley’s LinkedIn back-and-forth last month with one of the authors of a new book that discusses the workplace “glass cliff” for women. The comments were deleted and McKinsey previously distanced itself from Bradley’s remarks.

“Following our conduct review process, we have removed the partner from his leadership roles, including at the McKinsey Global Institute. His public comments fell well short of the standards we expect at our firm,” McKinsey spokesman Taylor Burns said in an emailed statement. Bradley also served as a leader on some internal committees, Burns said.

Bradley couldn’t be reached immediately for comment outside of normal business hours.

The term glass cliff was coined by academics to describe the phenomenon in which female leaders are more likely to be offered chief executive officer jobs at struggling companies. Proponents of the theory say research shows that women are more likely to get an opportunity to be CEO when a company is in crisis or turnaround mode.

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Bradley, who is based in Australia, called the glass cliff “a very convenient way to always be a victim in the rain” in the deleted posts and generally questioned whether the concept even exists.

McKinsey has long sought to advance the conversation about challenges women face in the workplace. The company has published a “Women in the Workplace” study, compiled with Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In advocacy group, for more than a decade.

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