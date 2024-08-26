Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Medi Assist buys Fairfax's Paramount Health Services at 312 crore enterprise value

Medi Assist buys Fairfax’s Paramount Health Services at ₹312 crore enterprise value

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

The deal, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, is likely to increase Medi Assist TPA’s market share to 36.6% in the group segment and 23.6% in the health insurance industry.

Paramount Health Services and Insurance TPA works with 30 insurers and over 3,000 group customers and retail policyholders.

Bengaluru: Medi Assist, through its subsidiary Medi Assist TPA (third-party administrator), has acquired 100% of Mumbai-based firm Paramount Health Services and Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd for an enterprise value of 311.8 crore.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai), is likely to increase Medi Assist TPA’s market share to 36.6% in the group segment and 23.6% in the health insurance industry, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Owned by Fairfax Asia and Nayan Shah’s family, Paramount Health Services and Insurance TPA works with 30 insurers and over 3,000 group customers and retail policyholders.

A third-party administrator is an independent organisation that manages health insurance policies on behalf of an insurance company.

Also read | Heat, floods and diseases: Will your health insurance premiums rise?

The deal will enable Medi Assist to use its technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered automation tools, and provider networks to position the combined business as a long-term strategic partner to general, SAHI (standalone health insurance) and life insurance companies.

“The coming together of two leading TPAs will go a long way in delivering on the promise of insurance for all by 2047," Nayan Shah, managing director, Paramount Health Services and Insurance TPA, said.

Medi Assist's market position

Nishith Desai Associates acted as legal advisor to Medi Assist and AZB & Partners acted as legal advisor to Fairfax Asia and the Shah family.

Fairfax Asia Limited is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company that is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and re-insurance.

Also read | Fairfax-backed Go Digit gets green light for life insurance

“This strategic move strengthens our market leadership and aligns with our long-term vision of making quality healthcare accessible and efficient. I welcome the Paramount team to the Medi Assist family and to achieving greater milestones," Satish Gidugu, chief executive officer of Medi Assist, said.

Medi Assist’s shares fell 0.75% to settle at 565.75 apiece on NSE on Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a Senior Correspondent at Mint. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, Sowmya is deeply interested in covering sectors at the intersection of consumer and technology as well as healthcare and the venture capital ecosystem. Previously, Sowmya worked for the editorial team at YourStory. Her earlier stints include long form journalism at The Morning Context and technology reporting at The Hindu in Chennai.
