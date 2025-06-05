How Medikabazaar's new CEO is trying to turn around the business, target profitability this year
The B2B medical supply chain platform has been mired in controversy and legal disputes following a whistleblower complaint in December 2023, accusing the then-senior management of round-tripping of accounts to inflate revenue.
Medikabazaar, the medical equipment supplier, expects to put the controversies surrounding the startup behind it as it targets profitability this year, CEO Dinesh Lodha told Mint in an exclusive interview. The startup, which is entangled in legal disputes, has started exports and is expanding its portfolio offerings to drive growth.