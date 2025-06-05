“This is the third quarter going on, [since] I joined, and in the last two quarters there are significant changes happening in the business. We have cut down our loss by 80% by quarter four from quarter one," he told Mint. “In Q4 we ended up at a revenue run rate of ₹2,200 crore, with some losses. Next year, we're looking at a run rate of ₹3,200 crore by Q4FY26, with Ebitda profitability. For the first time the company will show a solid profitability and a good cash flow."