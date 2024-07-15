The fallout of a forensic audit: Medikabazaar founders set to lose stock options
Summary
- Medikabazaar’s founders stand to lose management stock options that were due to them in June 2024.
- The board may also look for ways to claw back the founders’ balance equity as it awaits the audited financial results for 2023-24.
MUMBAI : Medikabazaar’s founders Vivek Tiwari and Ketan Malkan may not be awarded the stock options due to them this year as a fallout of financial discrepancies that have surfaced in yet another instance of corporate misgovernance among Indian startups.