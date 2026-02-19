Medikabazaar back in the market for a fundraise three years after scandal
Medikabazaar plans to raise ₹450 crore from existing and new investors as it looks to expand after a whistleblower-led governance scandal three years ago. The company claims it has turned Ebitda positive and is targeting ₹3,000 crore revenue by FY27.
Medical supply chain platform Medikabazaar—which is seeking to steady itself after a governance scandal three years ago that led to a board overhaul—is looking to raise around ₹450 crore (about $50 million) in a fresh round of funding from existing and new investors as it plans to expand its footprint, the company's chief executive told Mint.