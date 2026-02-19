Medikabazaar back in the market for a fundraise three years after scandal

Ebitda turns positive

While the company has not filed its financials for fiscal 2025, Lodha told Mint that the company has registered a topline of ₹1,600 crore for the full year, and was on track to close the 2026 fiscal with a revenue of ₹2,100 crore. "Beyond this, we are looking at a ₹3,000 crore topline for fiscal 2027," he guided.