Companies
Medusa Beverages looks to raise ₹120 crore for new beer plant in FY26
SummaryMedusa plans to expand to states like Assam and Andhra Pradesh while introducing premium products, capitalizing on India's growing beer market despite low consumption rates.
New Delhi: Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the company behind the Medusa beer brands, aims to double its volumes by FY26 through a capacity expansion planned in Punjab in the coming fiscal year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more