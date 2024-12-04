Medusa Beverages looks to raise ₹120 crore for new beer plant in FY26

"We expect to sell 1.1 million cases this fiscal (FY25), with a majority of our business coming from Delhi. India sells about 350 million cases of beer annually, and the per capita beer consumption is quite low at approximately 2 litres per capita per year. In comparison, China’s per capita consumption is about 25 litres per annum. But we hope that with the demographic dividend on our side, consumption will grow at a 10-12% CAGR until 2030," said Singh.