Meesho fined ₹10 lakh for allowing sale of uncertified walkie-talkies
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 04 Dec 2025, 02:33 pm IST
Summary
This is the largest penalty the CCPA has imposed on any e-commerce platform so far over the sale of uncertified walkie-talkies. Others such as Reliance JioMart, Talk Pro, The MaskMan Toys and Chimiya were previously fined ₹1 lakh each.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued its final order against Fashnear Technologies Pvt. Ltd, parent company of e-commerce platform Meesho, for allowing the sale of walkie-talkies without mandatory government certification. It fined the company ₹10 lakh for what it said amounted to misleading advertising and unfair trade practices.
