Meesho fined ₹10 lakh for allowing sale of uncertified walkie-talkies

On why Meesho's fine was 10 times larger than the others, the government official cited above said, “The basis for such a penalty is the scale of unverified sales. The order shows 2,209 walkie-talkies were sold on the platform by a single seller without any disclosure of frequency specifications, licensing requirements or ETA/WPC certification, and no evidence was provided to show that these devices had the mandatory approvals. It also records that 1,896 non-toy walkie-talkie listings were put up by 85 sellers over a year, but the platform could not provide data on how many units were sold."