E-commerce marketplace Meesho is gearing up for a future where product discovery increasingly shifts to AI-powered chat assistants, even as adoption of these tools among its core users in small-town India remains uneven and continues to evolve.
Meesho bets on AI voice assistant ‘Vaani’ to boost small-town shopping
SummaryOn Wednesday, Meesho rolled out a conversational voice assistant, “Vaani”, aimed at making online shopping more intuitive for users who prefer conversational, offline-style interactions. The move reflects a broader shift in how the company is thinking about growth.
E-commerce marketplace Meesho is gearing up for a future where product discovery increasingly shifts to AI-powered chat assistants, even as adoption of these tools among its core users in small-town India remains uneven and continues to evolve.
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