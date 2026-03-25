Meesho bets on AI voice assistant ‘Vaani’ to boost small-town shopping

Meesho’s bet on AI is aimed at both reducing friction for new users to transact, while making the experience engaging enough for existing users to stay, according to Kumar. Technology investment is a top priority for Meesho, with a large portion of its ₹4,250 crore fresh issue through the initial public offering earmarked for hiring and strengthening its tech stack, Meesho chief executive officer Vidit Aatrey told Mint in December.